Florida dad defends fifth-grade son wearing Hooters mask to school

A Florida boy, 11, got in big trouble for his Hooters-themed coronavirus mask at school, even though his father has his son’s back, according to reports.

Ian Golba has worn the controversial mask to Sunset Park Elementary in Windermere since school started last month.

He got in trouble with a teacher this Tuesday, WESH reported.

“I wore it and she said it was not appropriate for school,” Ian told the outlet. “I asked her why, and she said, ‘If you really want to know why, go ask the principal.’”

The principal told Ian the mask was “inappropriate because it expresses a woman’s body.”

Eventually Ian gave in and complied.

“[The principal] told me to take it off three times and I asked him why,” the pre-teen said. “He said, ‘just take it off,’ so I took it off and I had to wear a different mask.”

His father doesn’t understand the commotion.

“He told me it was deemed offensive,” Steve Golba told Fox 35 Orlando. “I told him we go there as a family. We eat their wings, we watch sports. I said we have chocolate cake! We go there all the time. It is not an offensive mask.”

The dad refuses to side with the school in this incident.

“I’ve never viewed it as anything but a restaurant. Do we feel women’s bodies are offensive? I don’t know. I don’t. The Principal told me that it was inappropriate. I said I don’t understand why it’s inappropriate. There’s nothing wrong with that mask,” he told the outlet.

The son can’t wear the mask, breaking the dress section of the Student Code of Conduct, but perhaps the family can be the restaurant’s latest brand ambassadors.

“We do like the chicken wings. They have the best chicken wings,” the father said.