Florida dad allegedly depressed from coronavirus kills wife and son, police say

By Joshua Rhett Miller | New York Post
A Florida man who relatives reportedly suspect was depressed over the coronavirus pandemic fatally shot his wife and 21-year-old son, sheriff officials said.

Smith Rivera, 59, of Orlando, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder after confessing to a deputy in the early Sunday shooting, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

“I shot my wife,” Rivera said of his 57-year-old partner, Jodie, according to the report.

Smith Rivera faces charges including first-degree murder in the attacks.

Smith Rivera faces charges including first-degree murder in the attacks. (Orange County Jail)

Rivera also allegedly admitted to investigators that he gunned down his 21-year-old son, Matthew, WESH reported. The father of three had been depressed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his sister told the station.

Rivera allegedly fired shots at a second son as well, but he managed to escape the family’s home unharmed, the station reported.

