Florida crash near Orlando involves 17 vehicles; at least 5 people hospitalized: report

At least five people were hospitalized Saturday after a massive crash in Seminole County, Florida, that involved at least 17 vehicles, according to reports.

At least one injured person was transported from the scene on a trauma alert, FOX 35 of Orlando reported. Another 17 people were said to have minor injuries, the report said.

The site of the crash was about 15 miles northeast of downtown Orlando, near the Oviedo Mall.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of State Road 417 near Red Bug Lake Road, forcing authorities to shut down the highway in that area in both directions during the emergency response and investigation, according to FOX 35.

There was no immediate information available about the cause of the crash.

The Seminole County Fire Department and the Oviedo Fire and Rescue Department were among the agencies responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.