Florida couple had sex inside patrol car after arrest for riding bicycles while drunk: reports

A couple arrested in Florida late Friday for riding their bicycles while intoxicated made matters worse for themselves when they started having sex in the back of the patrol car, authorities say.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted Aaron Seth Thomas, 31, and Megan Lynn Mondanaro, 35, narrowly avoid being hit by a car when they rode their bikes across a road in Fernandina Beach, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

One of their bikes lacked lights while the other had only a headlight, plus the couple had been drinking at a nearby bar, the sheriff’s office told the Florida Times-Union of Jacksonville. In addition, Thomas had seven cans of beer in his backpack, the report said.

After failing sobriety tests and being arrested, they were placed inside a deputy’s vehicle for transport to jail, the report said. Then the couple started removing their clothing and engaging in sex, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy then pulled Thomas out of the car, but the suspect allegedly shoved the deputy to the ground and ran off naked.

Thomas was later apprehended behind an ice cream store, authorities said.

Mondanaro was moved to a different patrol car but allegedly kicked two deputies along the way, the Times-Union reported.

Thomas was reportedly charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition, threats against public officials, attempted escape, resisting arrest, theft and exposing sexual organs. Mondanaro was charged with unnatural or lascivious act, resisting arrest and exposing sexual organs, authorities say.

Court records showed no attorneys representing either suspect.

Fernandina Beach is about 36 miles north of Jacksonville.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.