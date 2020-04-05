Florida county tells people to maintain social distance of '1 alligator' amid coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Florida county has devised an unusual way to educate citizens about coronavirus social distancing.

Leon County officials have echoed health guidelines that people stay six feet apart – or, as they put it, about the length of one alligator.

A large alligator, to be specific.

“This is a reminder that during COVID 19, please remember to keep at least 1 large alligator between you and everyone else at all times,” the Panhandle county said on Facebook.

Social distancing, along with stay-at-home orders, has been touted as a vital measure to slow the spread of the disease.

The distance of six feet is to prevent inhaling the droplets that someone might put into the air after coughing or sneezing, according to the World Health Organization.

As of Sunday morning, Florida had 11,536 confirmed cases as well as 195 deaths.

Florida is the seventh-most infected state in the country.