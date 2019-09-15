2 Florida inmates dead, 1 in stable condition in suspected drug overdose at correctional facility

Two inmates died of a suspected drug overdose Saturday at a correctional facility in Florida, causing the facility to go on lockdown and staff to be treated for potential drug exposure.

Around 3:15 p.m., three inmates were found unresponsive at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City, Fla. Medical staff and security from the all-male adult facility responded to the scene, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections told Fox News on Sunday.

COLORADO CORRECTIONS OFFICER FIRED, ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BRINGING BURRITO FULL OF DRUGS TO WORK

Two of those found unresponsive were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third inmate is alive and remains in stable condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Correctional staff who responded "are being evaluated at an outside hospital for treatment of symptoms related to a potential drug exposure." As a result of the incident, visitation at the facility was closed on Sunday.

“At this time our focus is on the health and swift recovery of the officers and individuals involved," spokesperson Michelle Glady said. "The facility has been placed on lockdown, while we provide [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] with everything they need to investigate this incident.”