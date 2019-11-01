Florida cops hope Amazon device captured audio of woman's death

Alexa, did a Florida man kill his girlfriend?

Cops in Hallandale Beach are hoping to answer that question with audio recordings obtained from a pair of Amazon voice-controlled smart speakers — which may have captured audio of the July death of Silvia Galva, 32, during a fight with her boyfriend, Adam Reechard Crespo, 43, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Police obtained a search warrant for the recordings one month after the fatal July 12 argument, during which Crespo told police he tried to drag Galva off his bed when she grabbed onto a spear with a 12-inch blade.

Crespo said he heard the spear snap as he continued pulling the woman off the bed and then saw the blade of the weapon in her chest when he turned around. Hoping her wounds were “not too bad,” Crespo pulled the blade out, he told police.

A police spokesman confirmed that the department received recordings from Amazon, but it’s unclear what evidence — if any — was contained in the data on the two devices between July 11 and July 12.

“It is believed that evidence of crimes, audio recordings capturing the attack on victim Silvia Crespo that occurred in the main bedroom … may be found on the server maintained by or for Amazon,” police wrote in a probable cause statement to obtain a search warrant.

But the devices don’t start recording until a user says a wake word like “Alexa,” “Amazon,” “computer” or “Echo,” according to a company spokesman and its website.

“No audio is stored or sent to the cloud unless the device detects the wake word,” Amazon spokesperson Leigh Nakanishi told the newspaper.

The devices also have a mute button that “electronically disconnects” the microphone,s and allow users to review their recordings at any time, including to delete them, according to Amazon’s website.

“You’ll always know then Alexa is recording and sending your request to Amazon’s secure cloud because a blue light indicator will appear or an audio tone will sound on your Echo device,” the site reads.

Attempts to reach Crespo, who has been charged with murder, or his attorney were unsuccessful early Friday.

Crespo has been released from custody after posting $65,000 bond and his next court date has not yet been scheduled, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

