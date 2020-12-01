Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together
Published

Florida cop runs against siblings in fun foot race

It was a rematch five years in the making

Daniella Genovese
By Daniella Genovese | Fox News
close
Florida cop takes on siblings in fun foot raceVideo

Florida cop takes on siblings in fun foot race

K9 Master Patrol Officer T Bergman of the Tampa Police Department challenged some local kids to a foot race.

A Florida police officer took off on a foot race Sunday against a brother-sister duo. 

It was a rematch five years in the making, according to the Tampa Police Department. 

FLORIDA BOY, 10, RUNS MILE FOR FALLEN NORTH CAROLINA OFFICER

In a Facebook post, K9 Master Patrol Officer T. Bergman said he had lost a foot race five years ago against a local youth named Nas, who grasped the win "by a step." 

On Sunday, Bergman called for a rematch. The video has already garnered thousands of views.

Both Nas and Bergman hit the ground running Sunday afternoon with multiple spectators capturing the event on their phones. This time around, however, Bergman won by a narrow margin. 

To avenge her brother's loss, Nas’ little sister, Loriel, took a shot. 

According to the department, Loriel ran briskly by the officer to claim her victory. 

"I think she could have smoked you but she was being nice," one Facebook user wrote. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP