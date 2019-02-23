Florida cop disciplined after suspects caught on camera fondling each other on trip to jail

A Florida police department has disciplined an officer for allowing two shoplifting suspects he was transporting to jail cuddle, kiss and perform sex acts on each other, according to a report.

The Fort Pierce Police Department suspended Officer Doug McNeal for 20 days after reviewing bodycam footage of the back-seat hanky-panky.

“The department completed a thorough review of this incident and the findings of the investigation sustained allegations against Officer McNeal and identified deficiencies in the performance of his duties,” Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said, WPTV reported Friday.

The station aired some of the cam footage showing the suspects -- a man and a woman -- appearing to make out in the back seat of McNeal’s patrol car to the sound of Barry White’s “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love.”

McNeal was sitting in the front seat writing a report, the station reported.

The five-year veteran denied to Interal Affiars investigators seeing any sexual activity.

The reports says the man, Zachery Maeollendick, was not handcuffed. The woman, Christa Leigh, was handcuffed in front.