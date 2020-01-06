Florida cop shoots 1, injures another during botched traffic stop

A Jacksonville cop fatally shot one man and injured another while attempting to stop a vehicle that was driving the wrong way down a street Sunday night, investigators said.

The incident unfolded around 9:20 p.m. after Officer N.E. Lawson tried to pull over a vehicle that was going south in a northbound lane, the Florida Times-Union reported.

A brief police chief ensued before the vehicle crashed into another car, injuring two people, then slammed into a pedestrian bridge, Jacksonville Police Chief T.K. Waters told reporters during a press conference.

After the crash, Officer Lawson approached the vehicle. An exchange took place, and the officer “ended up firing his service weapon several times,” Waters said.

The two people were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other remained in critical condition. Their names haven’t been released but the chief said both men were in their early 20s.

Lawson has been with the agency for more than a year and this is his first officer-involved shooting, Waters said. He was wearing a body camera.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the State Attorney’s Office, Waters said.

