Florida condo's remaining portion brought down with explosives

Surfside condo building’s standing portion brought down with explosives

The still-standing portion of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida , was brought down using explosives Sunday night.

The move occurred after 10 p.m. ET, 11 days after the shocking collapse of much of the residential Champlain Towers structure on June 24 that resulted in 24 confirmed deaths, with 121 people still unaccounted for, according to Miami-Dade County officials.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the demolition of the remaining portion of the building was a necessary step for crews to continue their search for any possible survivors of the disaster .

"Bringing down this building in a controlled manner is critical to expanding the scope of our search-and-rescue effort," Cava told reporters at a news conference, according to The Associated Press.

Search crews resumed sifting through the rubble after they received an "all clear" signal from site managers following the demolition, the AP reported.

Cava and other officials have pledged that search efforts will continue in hopes of finding survivors – even though the odds of finding anyone still alive after more than a week were not favorable.

Democrat Cori Bush slams Fourth of July, claims 'Black people still aren't free'

One Democratic lawmaker and several left-wing figures used the Fourth of July to share controversial statements or to disparage the founding of the United States.

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., tweeted out, "When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for White people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free."

Former MSNBC anchor Toure was far more vocal, tweeting out, "F--- Independence Day. Not only were we not free, the whole reason the Colonies wanted independence was because Britain was moving toward abolishing slavery. Why would Black people celebrate a day so wrapped up in our enslavement?"

He also tweeted out his own opinion piece for the website The Grio, titled "F--- Fourth of July: The only independence day I recognize is Juneteenth."

News organizations also took the opportunity to use the holiday to criticize the United States and its history.

NYPD releases chilling video of NYC home break-in amid historic crime wave

New York City police have released a chilling video showing a suspect breaking into a Manhattan residence and having a look around.

The break-in happened June 24 just before 1:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Central Park West and West 89th Street, the NYPD says.

A home surveillance camera shows the suspect creeping across the foyer of the residence with a door left ajar behind him. He appears to mill about, checking out rooms and opening doors.

The alleged break-in comes amid a historic uptick in crime in the Big Apple. Statistics provided to Fox News show that since 2020, homicides are up more than 12%, robberies are up more than 5%, and felony assaults are up nearly 7%.

The most dramatic increases, however, are in shooting incidents and sex crimes – up 36.3% and 25%, respectively.

Fox News' Steve Hilton on Sunday described America as the best "place on Earth."

"The truth is, the more I have learned about America, the more I love America," Hilton, who recently became a U.S. citizen, said on "The Next Revolution." "The more I have learned about our history, our culture, and our traditions -- the more I appreciate that there is no better place on Earth."

