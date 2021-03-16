Florida college campus sees body of boy, 17, pulled from pond; no foul play suspected

The body of a teenager was reportedly pulled from a pond Tuesday on the campus of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, according to reports.

The 17-year-old boy, who authorities said was not a registered student at the school, was recovered by a dive team after witnesses saw his body in the retention pond, according to FOX 30 in Jacksonville.

Foul play was not suspected in the death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reportedly said.

The boy has not been publicly identified, pending notification of family.

His cause of death remained under investigation, according to FOX 30.