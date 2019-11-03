Florida man, 27, allegedly hurled Chihuahua in cage at cousin during fight

A man is facing charges in Florida, according to reports, for allegedly picking up a Chihuahua in a metal cage and throwing it at a family member during a fight last Tuesday night.

Stephone Johnson, 27, was said to have threatened to harm his cousin during the argument in St. Petersburg, and then threw the cage with the 1-year-old Chihuahua named Roscoe inside, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Johnson, now facing a misdemeanor battery charge, investigators said, admitted to the crime after officers questioned him.

Johnson had at least a dozen convictions for minor crimes, including trespassing, theft, and fleeing and eluding a police officer, the news outlet reported.

The suspect was released on Wednesday from the Pinellas County Jail but was ordered not to return to the home he shared with the cousin, The Associated Press reported.

Online records showed his case has been assigned to the public defender's office, but the office was closed Sunday.

