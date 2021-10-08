Florida Chick-fil-a breakfast shooting leaves man injured

A man was shot in the leg at a Florida Chick-fil-Friday morning during a group argument.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in Clearwater when the verbal altercation erupted between the group of people at the restaurant, Tampa Bay 10 reports.

Police say the victim was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was arrested, and he is now in custody.

Fox News has reached out to Clearwater Police Department for updates. Stay tuned as this story develops.