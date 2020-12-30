Florida carjacking leads to Interstate 95 head-on crash, at least 3 deaths: report

A carjacking suspect in Florida was involved in a head-on crash on Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach on Tuesday night that resulted in at least 3 deaths, according to reports.

The suspect was among those killed, the Florida Highway Patrol told FOX 35 of Orlando.

The armed suspect had commandeered the vehicle in Orange County, then entered the southbound lanes of the interstate around 7 p.m., with the vehicle’s lights turned off, according to the report.

At some point, the suspect made a U-turn on the roadway and began heading north in the southbound lanes, FOX 35 reported. Soon afterward, the stolen vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle carrying four occupants, two of whom were killed.

Two rear-seat passengers in the second vehicle were injured and transported to local trauma hospitals, the report said.

Prior to the crash, the suspect was initially being pursued by Flagler County sheriff’s deputies and then by Volusia County deputies, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office wrote in Twitter.