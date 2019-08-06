Expand / Collapse search
Florida boy who called 911 to order pizza gets his pie -- and a lesson from police

Fox News
A Florida boy who called 911 to order pizza has gotten a side order with his pie: a lesson from police.

The Sanford Police Department says it sent three officers to a home in the area Friday for a well-being check after a juvenile there called 911, and while on the way, a dispatcher explained that the child said he was hungry and wanted pizza.

Once police arrived, the boy's older sister told officers that her brother had taken her phone "without her knowledge.

A young Florida boy called 911 and told dispatchers that he was hungry and wanted to order a pizza, the Sanford Police Department says. (Sanford Police Department/Facebook)

"Officers used it as an opportunity to teach about the proper use of 911, then went and bought a large box of pizza and personally delivered it," the department said, posting an image of the officers standing behind the boy, who is holding a Pizza Hut box.

Sanford Police hashtagged the Facebook post with #foodemergency, #pizzahotline, #speedydelivery, #servicecomesinmanyforms and #pleasedontcall911fordelivery -- using this opportunity to teach the boy a valuable lesson.

