Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Florida boy called 911 because he was lonely and wanted a friend, police say

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A young Florida boy called 911 this week and asked the responding officer to be his friend because he was lonely, the Tallahassee Police Department wrote on Facebook.

After explaining to him that 911 is reserved for emergencies, “Officer White said he’d always be a friend!” the department wrote.

The boy also received a stuffed animal from the department, got to sit in a patrol car and spend time with Officer White.

The department hashtagged the post with #positiveencounters, #mentoring and #communitypolicing.

Community policing – officers being involved in the community they protect – is increasingly becoming a priority for departments across the country.

"We have a new friend!" the department wrote at the end of the post.