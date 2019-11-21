Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida man demands bank teller give him less money during alleged robbery

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida man who allegedly robbed a bank while donning a "Make America Great Again" shirt apparently received far more money than he demanded — and told the teller to give him a smaller amount of cash.

Sandy Hawkins, 73, was arrested Tuesday following the alleged robbery that unfolded at a Wells Fargo in Boca Raton around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

TEXAS ROBBERY SUSPECT KILLED WITH OWN GUN AFTER HOMEOWNER TOOK IT FROM HIM: POLICE

Hawkins, wearing a T-shirt that displayed his support for President Trump, told the teller he had a weapon and said "This is a robbery," WPLG reported.

Sandy Hawkins, 73, was charged with robbery after he allegedly demanded a Wells Fargo bank teller give him exactly $1,100.

Sandy Hawkins, 73, was charged with robbery after he allegedly demanded a Wells Fargo bank teller give him exactly $1,100. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office / Google Streetview)

He demanded $1,100, and the teller counted out $2,000 in $100 bills. But Hawkins, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the news outlet, "told him it was too much and again demanded $1,100."

The teller then slid $1,100 through the window and Hawkins took it and left, investigators alleged.

MISSOURI MAN WEARING 'IT'S NOT A CRIME UNLESS YOU GET CAUGHT' T-SHIRT WANTED FOR ROBBING LAUNDROMAT

Hawkins was discovered after the manager at a nearby sports bar he frequented identified him. When Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies went to his home on Tuesday, he reportedly confessed and told them, "I will make this easy."

He apparently handed them a bank deposit slip that read: "Give me $1,100. Now, No Alarms, Hope to get caught."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hawkins' old landlord, Scott Vail, described the 73-year-old man to The Palm Beach Post as an "affable kind of person" who "probably reached some kind of breaking point" when his wife died in 2013.

Hawkins was charged with robbery and booked at the Balm Beach County jail.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.