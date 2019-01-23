Florida bank shooting leaves at least 5 dead, suspect surrendered: police

At least five people were killed at a bank in Florida on Wednesday after a suspect told dispatch that he’d opened fire inside, authorities said.

The situation unfolded at approximately 12:36 p.m. at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida, following which the city’s police force and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter, Sebring police said on Facebook.

“A subject contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank,” police said.

A SWAT team with the sheriff’s office went inside the bank to negotiate after efforts to get “the barricaded subject” to leave were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

“The suspect eventually surrendered to the HSCO SWAT team,” the post said.

Authorities identified the suspect at a news conference as 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, who was taken into custody.

"After an assessment to the scene, we’re sorry to learn that we have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered as a result of his act in this bank," Sebring Chief of Police Karl Hoglund said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of those who were killed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who also spoke at the news conference, tweeted earlier in regards to the shooting and said he was "praying for the victims and their families."

Sen. Marco Rubio also tweeted that he was "grateful for our law enforcement officials who brought this incident to an end before more people lost their lives."