Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida bank allegedly robbed by woman in electric wheelchair: report

The woman threatened to kill everyone inside after showing up to discuss an account, authorities said

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly robbed a bank in Florida in an electric wheelchair and threatened to kill everyone inside, according to reports. 

The unidentified woman got into an argument with a teller at Regions Bank in downtown Jacksonville before announcing she was robbing the place, Jacksonville's WJXT's reported. 

Authorities said the woman was given cash before leaving the bank, located just a few blocks from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters. She was taken into custody a short time later.

SUSPECT IN BRAZEN NYC CHANEL ROBBERY CAUGHT ON VIDEO IS ARRESTED IN FLORIDA

Regions Bank, located in downtown Jacksonville. 

Regions Bank, located in downtown Jacksonville.  (Google Maps)

No one was injured during the robbery, according to the sheriff's office.

FLORIDA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY RESCUES MISSING GIRL, 13, FROM MOTEL ROOM WITH MAN SHE MET ONLINE: POLICE

Authorities added that the woman never displayed a weapon, according to the station

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities described her as a 39-year-old Black woman who typically uses an electric wheelchair to get around and was last seen wearing a silver and black face mask, Jacksonville's WTLV reported

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money