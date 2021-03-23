Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida baby born on 3/21 at 3:21 in 321 area code

Baby's hospital room overlooks Florida's Space Coast, where people can watch rocket launches after a '3-2-1' countdown

By Paul Best | Fox News
Carter Kerr is a lucky baby, as he was born at 3:21 p.m. on March 21 in the 321 area code of Florida, according to Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital. 

The newborn baby, weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces, is a first for the new parents, Charish and Justin. 

Newborn Carter Kerr was born on 3/21 at 3:21 p.m. in the 321 area code at Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital in Florida. 

He weighed in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. 

"Carter being born in the 321 (area code) on March 21, 2021, at 3:21 p.m. is unexpected and also amazing," the mother, Charish, said in a press release. "My experience at Cape Canaveral Hospital has been great with all the nurses and all the staff."

The hospital also notes that the newborn baby's room looks out over Florida's Space Coast, where people can view rocket launches after the "3-2-1" countdown. 

