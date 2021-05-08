Florida mall incident leaves multiple people injured amid reports of gunshots

At least three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a reported shooting at Aventura Mall in south Florida on Saturday afternoon, Aventura Police said.

Several suspects are currently in custody and being questioned by detectives.

Authorities started responding to the mall at 3:39 p.m. Five people were transported to a local hospital and one of them is currently in the trauma center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The nature of their injuries was not clear.

FLORIDA SHOOTING: 3-YEAR-OLD BOY KILLED AT BIRTHDAY PARTY

Videos posted on social media showed people exiting the mall and others sheltering in stores.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Aventura Police Department is currently on the scene and escorting people off the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.