Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami
Published

Florida mall incident leaves multiple people injured amid reports of gunshots

Several suspects in custody, Aventura Police say

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a reported shooting at Aventura Mall in south Florida on Saturday afternoon, Aventura Police said. 

Several suspects are currently in custody and being questioned by detectives.

Authorities started responding to the mall at 3:39 p.m. Five people were transported to a local hospital and one of them is currently in the trauma center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The nature of their injuries was not clear.

FLORIDA SHOOTING: 3-YEAR-OLD BOY KILLED AT BIRTHDAY PARTY

Videos posted on social media showed people exiting the mall and others sheltering in stores. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Aventura Police Department is currently on the scene and escorting people off the property. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money