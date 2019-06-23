Girl, 9, killed in ATV crash in Florida, cops say

A young girl was killed Saturday night in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Florida, according to reports.

An 11-year-old girl was driving a Can-Am Commander with a 9-year-old girl as passenger when the ATV crashed in Plant City, Fox 13 reported.

The vehicle rolled and the youngest girl was ejected.

The unidentified 9-year-old girl was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle is similar to a dune buggy with two-bucket seats, Bay News 9 reported.

Neither girl was wearing a seatbelt, WFLA added.

Plant City is about 25 miles northeast of Tampa.

