Florida woman who allegedly threatened FBI agents in whiskey-fueled TikTok rant over Capitol riot arrested

A Florida woman was arrested after she, in a whiskey-fueled rant on TikTok, allegedly threatened to shoot FBI agents who called to ask her if they could come to her home to interview her about her activity in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Suzanne Kaye, 59, from Boca Raton, Fla., was charged with making a communication in interstate commerce that threatened to kill agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a statement Friday.

The FBI received an online tip to the National Threat Operation Center (NTOC) on Jan. 16 that Kaye posted information on her Facebook page that she was present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed last week. Agents contacted Kaye by phone and informed her of the FBI’s interest in interviewing her about her travel to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

During the phone call, Kaye asked the agents if they had proof that she traveled to D.C., according to the affidavit. Agents stated that the FBI would like to interview her about her travel. Kaye denied having traveled to D.C., but claimed she was aware of individuals who did travel there. She agreed to speak with the FBI and provided her current address in Boca Raton.

On Jan. 31, at approximately 10:38 p.m., Kaye posted a video on her Facebook page titled "ANGRY Patriot Hippie" which was captioned, "F--- the FBI!!" and implied she will use violence against FBI Agents if they come to her residence, according to the affidavit.

She posted the same video to her Instagram and TikTok social media platforms that day.

"Hi friends, I’m here to let you know I need a drink," Kaye tells the camera in a profanity-laced video posted to the account @suzannekaye1, before taking swig from a nearly empty bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire.

"I just got a call from the FBI. They want to come talk to me about my visit to D.C. on Jan. 6," she says. "I told them, ‘bro, I ain’t gonna talk to you unless I have counsel. And being that I can’t afford counsel right now, you’re going to have to arrest me so I can exercise my right to counsel.’"

"’And being that you don’t even know where I live and you have to ask me, I ain’t talking to you either,’" Kaye said in the video posted to TikTok on Jan. 31. "Being that you just spent four years persecuting a three-star general with no evidence, you think that I’m going to f---ing let you come talk to me?

"I'm an American, I know my f---ing rights. My First Amendment right to free speech, my Second Amendment right to carry a gun to shoot you f---ing a—if you come to my house," she said. "So f—you. F--- you following me. And I don't f---ing care. I’m glad you know who I am mother f---er."

The video was still active on the TikTok platform as of Monday.

"We will vigorously defend Ms. Kaye's First Amendment right to express herself on social media and against this alleged crime," her federal public defender, Kristy Militello, said in a statement to the Miami News Times last week. "We look forward to presenting her defense at the appropriate time in court."

In other videos on her account, Kaye addressed "Antifa" and joked that her dog seen playing with a chew toy would do the same to their legs, the newspaper reported. She identified herself as a poll worker in Palm Beach County in another post to TikTok.

The Palm Beach County elections office told the newspaper that Kaye worked the polls last year.