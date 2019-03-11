Florida agency probes video that allegedly shows man jumping on pelican

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to determine what charges might be appropriate to bring against a Maryland man who was videotaped tackling a federally protected pelican in Key West.

The Baltimore Sun reports Hunter Hardesty, of Davidsonville, posted the video of the apparent attack online on Thursday. Commission officer and spokesman Bobby Dube says Hardesty enticed the pelican and then jumped on it. He says authorities are considering possible animal cruelty charges.

The video shows Hardesty leaning over the water near the edge of a harbor that's geotagged to the Florida Keys. It shows him then jumping off the harbor and landing on top of the pelican, launching a scuffle punctuated by the laughter of onlookers.

The bird then slapped Hardesty across the face with its beak and fled.

The Baltimore Sun reached out to Hardesty on Saturday and did not get a response. The report said he received flack on his Facebook page and responded to one post, “Next time ima eat him for dinner !! Wonder what they taste like.”

Rick Ramsay, the Monroe sheriff, told The Miami Herald Saturday that he contacted FWC.

“He will be held accountable for this attack on wildlife,” Ramsay posted. “Thanks to everyone who provided help with the video, identification and where he lives.”

