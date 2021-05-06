Florida 8th grade student says teacher deemed outfit too revealing: report

A 14-year-old student in Florida says she was recently singled out by a teacher, who remarked that her outfit was too revealing and that she was "letting them hang out for the whole world to see," according to a report Tuesday.

Eighth-grader Alice Wagner told WJXT-TV that the unidentified teacher made the remark about her body as she was leaving a classroom at Yulee Middle School, about 25 miles north of downtown Jacksonville. The student said she was wearing a tank top with a cardigan at the time.

"[The teacher] told me I was ‘letting them hang out for the whole world to see,’" Wagner said. "I went to the bathroom and I came back and I said, ‘You need to stop sexualizing 14-year-old girls.’ I grabbed my stuff and I removed myself from the situation."

The teen said she went to the administration office to call her parents but wasn't allowed to use the phone, according to the station. The situation escalated into a heated exchange with administrators, which ended with her netting a 10-day suspension.

"So, I don’t think it’s OK for her to talk to teachers that way," her mother, Sarah Wagner told WJXT. "But I understand why she was angry. She was basically sexually harassed by her teacher."

Sarah Wagner noted that the teacher later apologized for making the comment.

"She did understand what she did was wrong," the mother added.

The student says she believes there’s a double standard when it comes to enforcing the dress code.

"I believe that teachers are targeting women with mature bodies, women in general absolutely," she said. "So just because I have a little bit of breasts, I get targeted."

Wagner said she was informed that her undergarments could be seen with the top. However, she claims the cardigan she had on would have made that impossible, according to the station.