Florida pair arrested after 118 dogs rescued from 'worst case of animal hoarding, neglect' ever seen

More than 100 dogs were rescued from a home in northern Florida in a case the local sheriff said was the “worst case of animal hoarding and neglect” he had ever seen.

The Suwannee Country Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday officers were called to a Live Oak home to investigate possible animal cruelty.

In a statement, officials found and removed 118 dogs from the property on the 7000 block of Walker Place – the majority of which were living outside in a fenced-in area.

“Most of the dogs were in need of veterinary care for a variety of conditions, as a result of the neglect,” officials said. “All of the dogs rescued from the property were surrendered to the Suwannee County Sherriff’s Office by the owners, which allows the dogs to be immediately adopted out to loving homes once they are medically cleared.”

The dogs’ owners – Cherly Grau Articas, 53, and William Richard Grau, 78, both of Live Oak, Fla. – were arrested and charged with 118 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Sheriff Sam St. John said in the statement posted on Facebook that it was the "worst case of animal hoarding and neglect" that he’s seen in his 40-year law enforcement career.