Flooding, thunderstorms forecast for Southeast as cooler weather expected across Northern Plains

Flood advisories remain in effect

By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 7 Video

National weather forecast for October 7

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Showers, thunderstorms and the risk for flooding will continue across the Florida Panhandle, Gulf Coast and Southeast through the end of the week.  

Flood advisories remain in effect with scattered flood warnings where the heaviest rain is falling.

Flood advisories across the Southeast

Flood advisories across the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

A new system moving onshore over the West Coast will spread rain and mountain snow across the entire region over the next several days.  

Rain will also reach southern California overnight into Friday.  

Forecast radar for the western U.S.

Forecast radar for the western U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Much cooler temperatures will settle in behind this front.   

Forecast highs across the U.S.

Forecast highs across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The recent well-above-average temperatures in the Northern Plains come to an end Thursday as a cold front brings much cooler air to the region.  

The passage of this front will also end the gusty winds that are contributing to Thursday's critical fire danger

Your Money