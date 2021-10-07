Flooding, thunderstorms forecast for Southeast as cooler weather expected across Northern Plains

Showers, thunderstorms and the risk for flooding will continue across the Florida Panhandle, Gulf Coast and Southeast through the end of the week.

Flood advisories remain in effect with scattered flood warnings where the heaviest rain is falling.

A new system moving onshore over the West Coast will spread rain and mountain snow across the entire region over the next several days.

Rain will also reach southern California overnight into Friday.

Much cooler temperatures will settle in behind this front.

The recent well-above-average temperatures in the Northern Plains come to an end Thursday as a cold front brings much cooler air to the region.

The passage of this front will also end the gusty winds that are contributing to Thursday's critical fire danger.