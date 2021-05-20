Days of threatening flooding still to come for Southern states

Days of threatening flooding are still to come for Southern states already hammered with heavy rainfall and severe weather this week.

At least four are dead in Louisiana following hazardous conditions that knocked out power for tens of thousands, threatened homes and businesses and shut down roads and highways.

MINNESOTA TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR NORTHFIELD, SOUTH OF TWIN CITIES: REPORT

The body of 33-year-old Justin Blaine Thompson was found in a stranded vehicle that became trapped by rising floodwaters, and 40-year-old Alvarado Morentes Hermelindo was found dead after his car crashed into a canal Monday.

Another passenger in Hermelindo's vehicle was reported missing.

On Wednesday, the Calcasieu Parish coroner confirmed that a 61-year-old man was found in a vehicle submerged underwater, and the Louisiana Department of Health later said the coroner in East Baton Rouge Parish had reported the death of a 76-year-old man was considered storm-related because he was dependent on oxygen and died during a power outage.

Three of the deaths happened in the Baton Rouge area, and the fourth was in Lake Charles, according to WAFB.

In addition, authorities said investigators believe a Wednesday automobile crash that killed the driver and a toddler may have been caused in part by driving too fast for the weather.

FLOOD THREATS TURN DEADLY FOR STATES ALONG GULF COAST

It had been raining when the car ran off U.S. 90 and hit a tree in St. Mary Parish between Morgan City and Amelia, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Hundreds more were rescued in Louisiana and neighboring Arkansas and Texas.

Arkansas officials said Wednesday that at least 15 people were rescued from flash flooding, though no injuries were reported in the state.

Multiple water rescues were reported in Houston and Fannett, and firefighters were deployed to Jasper.

Houston has reported almost two times its normal May rainfall, and New Orleans nearly five times, according to AccuWeather.

Lake Charles, already battered by hurricanes last year, saw rainfall totals Mayor Nic Hunter said likely would meet the threshold for a 100-year event.

Hunter estimated that 400 to 500 structures had flooded on Monday.

But the nightmare is not over for residents hoping to start their recovery process.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a moderate risk of excessive rainfall over the Gulf Coast through Friday, which the agency's Weather Prediction Center said will produce numerous areas of flash flooding.

Two to four inches of rain could fall in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana on Thursday and Friday and that flood watches were in effect through Thursday night into Oklahoma and Arkansas as well, The Associated Press reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, the agency issued a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Plains through Friday morning, including the threats of a potential tornado, hail, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.

On Friday, the excessive rainfall threat is expected to lessen to a moderate risk over the Gulf Coast through Saturday.