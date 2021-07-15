Flooding threatens Four Corners region, heavy rain possible over Midwest and Plains

Flood watches and flash flood warnings remain in effect across the Four Corners region as rain continues to cause issues over the area.

Things will start to improve on Friday.

After a tornado outbreak across Iowa yesterday, severe storms will calm down on Thursday.

There is still the risk for some thunderstorms with pockets of heavy rain over the Midwest back into the Plains

Hurricane Felicia has strengthened out in the Pacific but will continue to move away from land and not impact anyone.