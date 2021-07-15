Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Flooding threatens Four Corners region, heavy rain possible over Midwest and Plains

Risk for thunderstorms, heavy rain over Midwest, Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for July 15 Video

National weather forecast for July 15

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Flood watches and flash flood warnings remain in effect across the Four Corners region as rain continues to cause issues over the area. 

WILDFIRES SPREAD OVER 1M ACRES OF DROUGHT-STRICKEN US

Flood advisories in the Four Corners region

Flood advisories in the Four Corners region

Things will start to improve on Friday.

After a tornado outbreak across Iowa yesterday, severe storms will calm down on Thursday.  

Severe weather in Iowa on Wednesday

Severe weather in Iowa on Wednesday

There is still the risk for some thunderstorms with pockets of heavy rain over the Midwest back into the Plains

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurricane Felicia's path

Hurricane Felicia's path

Hurricane Felicia has strengthened out in the Pacific but will continue to move away from land and not impact anyone.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money