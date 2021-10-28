Flood watches in effect for Northwest as severe weather is forecast for Southeast

After severe weather struck the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, including many reports of tornadoes across Texas and Louisiana, the threat is forecast to shift to Florida and the Southeast.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will once again be a concern.

On Friday, this system will start to drift toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, bringing another round of heavy rain and potential flash flooding.

The Northwest is also about to get active, with more rain and mountain snow.

Flood watches are in effect where heavy rain could lead to river flooding.