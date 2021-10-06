Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Flood warnings, stormy weather forecast for Gulf Coast, Southeast

Northwest to see mountain snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for October 6 Video

National weather forecast for October 6

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect as storms and heavy downpours across the Florida Panhandle, Gulf Coast and Southeast continue through the end of the week.  

WINTER WEATHER 2021: WHAT DO FORECASTERS PREDICT?

Flood advisories in the Southeast

Flood advisories in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

As one system moves from southern California into the Southwest, another one coming onshore in the Northwest will spread rain and mountain snow from northern California and the Northwest to the northern and central Rockies over the next couple of days.

Precipitation across the Northwest

Precipitation across the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Forecast highs for the central U.S.

Forecast highs for the central U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, between the East and the West Coast, temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees above average for the Plains and into the Mississippi River Valley.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money