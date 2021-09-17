Flood advisories continue for Southeast, potential storms could develop in Atlantic

Flood watches and warnings are still in effect on Friday from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle as locally heavy rain from the remnants of Nicholas continues.

Strong storms will develop later today from Nebraska to Minnesota as a cold front moves into the region.

We’re still monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic that are likely to develop into tropical depressions and/or storms in the next day or two.

A disturbance east of the Carolinas may organize as it moves parallel to, then away from the East Coast, where rough surf and a high rip current risk will carry into the weekend.

Another disturbance in the Central Atlantic may develop over the next couple of days, with no imminent threat to the U.S.

Dry fuels and gusty winds will keep the wildfire threat elevated from the Great Basin to the Northern Rockies.

A system moving into the Northwest and Northern Rockies this weekend will provide cooler temperatures and some rain over wildfires currently burning in the area.