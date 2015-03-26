Floats with Asian writings found off Wash. state

Officials at a national refuge say more than two dozen floats — many with Asian writing and logos — have been found on a spit of land that juts out off northwest Washington state.

The floats are apparently part of the debris from the March 2011 Japanese tsunami that is washing into the Strait of Juan de Fuca (WAN'-deh FEW'-kah). They were found May 5 in Dungeness Spit during the first beach cleanup of the season.

The piece of land juts into the strait north of Sequim (skwim). It is within the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge.

Refuge Officer Dave Falzetti told the Peninsula Daily News (http://is.gd/UnmMIB ) that he's concerned about what else might show up in tsunami debris still on the way.

___

Information from: Peninsula Daily News, http://www.peninsuladailynews.com