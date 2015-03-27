Fliers promoting 'white student union' cause stir

Fliers announcing the formation of a "White Student Union" on West Chester University's campus have sparked controversy.

School officials say the fliers were part of an effort to organize people who are against racism and are not the seeds of a racist organization.

University spokeswoman Pam Sheridan said students raised concerns about the fliers.

She said an investigation revealed that the fliers were put together with "a totally different agenda in mind and it backfired." She said the intent was to get people to constructively talk about racism.

West Chester University has roughly 14,000 students. About 85 percent are white.

