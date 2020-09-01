Flash flood threat for Southern Plains, Midwest as hot weather stretches through Texas

A stalled front will bring the risk of heavy rain and flooding Tuesday as hot weather builds in areas cleaning up from Hurricane Laura.

Additional heavy rain from the Southern Plains to the Midwest will lead to the threat of flash floods through Wednesday due to the stalled front.

Flash flood warnings and watches are in effect across Oklahoma, northeast Texas and into Arkansas.

Flash flooding will be a risk especially in the areas that were hit by Hurricane Laura last week where the ground is still wet.

Heavy rains from a separate system farther east caused dozens of rescues in North Carolina as flash flooding was reported in parts of Durham.

The heat is the other big story for Texas with above-average temperatures and heat indices well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat advisories are up for much of the state, with some excessive heat warnings also issued.

The hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday across Texas and the Southern Mississippi River Valley, which will make ongoing cleanup efforts from Hurricane Laura even more difficult.

The Southwest also remains hot and dry Tuesday.



A critical fire danger exists for the Northern High Plains with gusty winds, warm and dry conditions.



Showers and storms will also pop up of over parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

