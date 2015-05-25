Fla. principal arrested partially unclothed with student in car

A Florida principal has been arrested after she was caught partially unclothed in a marijuana-filled car with a student.

Police say 45-year-old Krista Morton of Wellington was arrested Wednesday in Palm Springs. She is the principal at Mavericks High of Palm Springs, a charter school.

Authorities say they responded to a report of people involved in sexual activity in a car and found Morton with a high school senior. They say that when Morton opened the door, her shirt was unbuttoned, exposing part of her chest.

Police say Morton told them she had just met the teenager.

But police say the student said Morton was his principal. Officers report that they smelled marijuana inside the vehicle.

Both were arrested. She faces possession-of-marijuana charges. It wasn't known whether she has an attorney to contact for comment on the case.