Demonstrators charged with damaging federal building in George Floyd protests

Five people are facing criminal charges after a federal building in Las Vegas was damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd in May.

The Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse was targeted during a demonstration in the gambling mecca five days after Floyd died while being detained by a White Minneapolis police officer, an incident that ignited nationwide marches against racial injustice and police brutality.

RIOTING, LOOTING LINKED TO GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS LEAVES TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION ACROSS AMERICAN CITIES

During the protest, fireworks were set off, walls were spray-painted with obscenities and graffiti, and small bushes were lit on fire, according to court documents that described the scene as "boisterous."

Authorities say several individuals threw paint on the building windows, kicked the glass panes and struck them with objects. Repair costs are estimated to be just over $71,000.

An off-duty Federal Protective Service officer, who was stationed inside the building, says he overheard the crowd yelling “Get him!” and “Get the cop!” court papers show.

Alejandro Avalos, 28; Alexander Kostan, 21; Reginald Lewis, 19; Kelton K. Simon, 34; and Jeanette R. Wallace, 24, all of Las Vegas, have each been charged in separate criminal complaints with one count of depredation against property of the United States, according to court documents.

