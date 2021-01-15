Expand / Collapse search
First blizzard of the season hits the Midwest

High winds and dry conditions have elevated fire warnings in some states

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The first blizzard of 2021 is cranking up across the Midwest, bringing widespread snow and strong winds.  

Blizzard warnings are up where blowing snow and gusty winds sustained in excess of 35 mph could cause whiteout conditions throughout the day. Travel will be dangerous if not impossible.

Fox News Weather Graphic

High-wind warnings extend southward over a wide swath of the Central and Southern Plains.  

Fox News Weather Graphic

These winds and dry conditions have elevated the fire danger, especially for sections of Colorado and Texas.

Fox News Weather Graphic

The storm will move into the East tomorrow and weaken with rain and snow for the Ohio and Tennessee Valley.  

A second storm will form along the Mid Atlantic and move into the Northeast on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and snow across the North, especially across the higher elevations.

Fox News Weather Graphic

Next week, there will be the first big surge of Arctic air of the season, which will not only bring frigid temperatures but more chances at significant storms and wintry weather.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

