Fireworks spark Utah wildfire that forced residents out of their homes, officials say

Utah authorities say fireworks set off a wildfire that forced residents out of their homes and downed power lines early Sunday.

The quick-moving fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and ignited the south side of Traverse Mountain in Lehi, news station KSL-TV reported.

Strong wind gusts were reported as the flames spread throughout the region, burning about 300 acres by 3 a.m., the report said.

Meanwhile, at least 30 homes were evacuated and residents were offered refuge in the gym of Skyridge High School.

Rocky Mountain Power said there was a power outage that left about 7,500 customers in the dark.

Utah Fire said early Sunday that a suspect had been detained in connection to the blazes and was cooperating with authorities.

“The Traverse Fire was caused by fireworks,” the agency tweeted. “The use or discharge of fireworks is prohibited statewide in Utah.”

