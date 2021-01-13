Firefighters battle Venice Beach blaze that started in homeless encampment: report

Firefighters in Los Angeles are battling a blaze at an oceanfront building in Venice Beach that reportedly started in a nearby homeless encampment.

More than 100 firefighters are tackling the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"There are still 116 LAFD personnel in ongoing defensive firefighting operations at what is now described as a two story, 6,952 square-foot *COMMERCIAL ONLY* structure (no residential), built in 1953, and vacant when an outside fire this morning at a homeless encampment on the south side of the building extended into the structure - and briefly threatened, but was prevented from damaging 2 nearby structures," it said, in a statement.

12 CHILDREN IN CALIFORNIA RESCUED AFTER SAILBOATS CAPSIZE

No injuries have been reported, according to LAFD.

Images of the fire are being shared on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NBC Los Angeles reports that the commercial building is on Ocean Front Walk, near the Venice Beach boardwalk.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers