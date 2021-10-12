Firefighter reads to girl who just survived car crash: 'Sweetest thing ever!'

A Montana firefighter appeared in a viral photo sitting in the middle of a street and reading a book to a young girl who had just survived a car wreck.

First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 29 at around 8 p.m. in Billings, authorities said. While the cars sustained major damage, no injuries were reported.

Allie Marie Schmalz, a bystander at the accident scene, took the photo of a firefighter reading a book to comfort the young girl and posted it on Facebook.

"Sweetest thing ever!" Schmalz wrote. "This fireman is reading books to a little girl after being in an accident. First responders are amazing."

Fire officials identified the firefighter seen in the viral photo as 26-year-old Ryan Benton of Billings Engine 4, FOX Television Stations reported.

"Benton took it upon himself to read a story to the girl while her parents dealt with the accident," Billings Firefighters Media Coordinator Cameron Abell said in a statement to FOX Television Stations on Monday. "This allowed her to calm down and allowed the parents the ability to focus on getting some sense of normalcy back after a traumatic event like an accident."

Abell said that Benton is one example of why the department is "extremely proud" of its people.

"As this photo shows, our people are the light on a cold scary night," Abell said. "They will be there for you when your darkest moment happens."