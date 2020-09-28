Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans
Published

Fire erupts at New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel construction site

The Hard Rock Hotel construction site partially collapsed nearly a year ago

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fire erupted Monday at the Hard Rock Hotel construction project in New Orleans that partially collapsed last year.

The blaze, which is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky, began when roofing material ignited during demolition work, city officials said.

One official told NOLA.com that workers had been using torches to cut beams at the troubled site.

A fire has broken out at the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel construction site. (New Orleans Fire Department/ Chief C Mickal)

A fire has broken out at the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel construction site. (New Orleans Fire Department/ Chief C Mickal)

MONTHS AFTER HARD ROCK COLLAPSE IN NEW ORLEANS, WORKER’S BODY RECOVERED 

But the city said in a statement that “there is minimal concern that the fire can spread beyond the Hard Rock site.”

The hotel was under construction last October when it collapsed, killing three workers. Demolition work began in May after months of disagreements between the city and developers over how best to bring down the remains of the unstable 18-story structure.

Two bodies remained in the wreckage until they were safely removed in August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

City officials are now asking residents to avoid the area and to shut off their air conditioning “to limit smoke intake,” according to NOLA.com.

Officials also have said they hope to have the structure down by October, a year after the initial collapse. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Trending in US