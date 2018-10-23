Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fires
Published

Fire engulfs Massachusetts church after reports of lightning strikes

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
150-year-old church goes up in flames after lightning strikeVideo

150-year-old church goes up in flames after lightning strike

Raw video: Massachusetts church burns after lightning reportedly stuck its spire during a storm.

A church in Massachusetts caught fire Tuesday night after lightning reportedly struck the building.

Firefighters battled flames at the First Baptist Church in Wakefield, roughly 15 miles north of Boston, as the Wakefield Police Department tweeted that the blaze was “an active fire.”

The First Baptist Church in Wakefield, Massachusetts caught fire Tuesday night after lightning reportedly struck the building.

The First Baptist Church in Wakefield, Massachusetts caught fire Tuesday night after lightning reportedly struck the building. (Twitter/@Jill_B0b)

The church, according to its website, is close to 150 years old and is a “landmark at the center of town with its 180-foot spire.”

Earlier Tuesday evening, a thunderstorm with “blinding lightning flashes” hit the area, the Wakefield Patch website reported.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.