Fighting Germans and Jim Crow: Role of black troops on D-Day

Portrayals of the massive D-Day assault on Normandy often depict an all-white host of invaders, but in fact it also included many African Americans.

Roughly 2,000 African American troops are believed to have hit the shores of Normandy in various capacities on June 6, 1944. Serving in a U.S. military still-segregated by race, they encountered discrimination both in the service and when they came home.

But on Normandy, they faced the same danger as everyone else.