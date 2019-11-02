Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Fifth victim dies in Halloween shooting at Northern California house party

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A fifth victim succumbed to her injuries Friday in a Halloween night shooting at a "large house party" in Northern California, according to reports.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins and the other victims were identified by police as Tiyon Farley, 22, Omar Taylor, 24, Ramon Hill Jr., 23, and Javin County, 29, KGO-TV reported.

Police confirmed at least four deaths with several more injured.  

Gunfire erupted around 11 p.m. during the party at an Airbnb in Orinda, Calif, east of San Francisco.

When police arrived, they found three gunshot victims who were pronounced dead on arrival. A fourth victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Neighbors told KGO there have been other wild parties at the Airbnb before and there were at least two noise complaints about the party before the shooting.

The owner said she was told the home was being rented for a small family reunion.

In Orinda, Short term rentals are limited to 13 people.