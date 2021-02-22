Suspected fentanyl pills found inside glow worm toy

Parents in Arizona found more than 5,000 pills that are believed to be fentanyl in a toy they purchased for their daughter, officials said.

The pills were found in a sandwich bag inside a glow worm purchased at a thrift store in El Mirage, the Phoenix Police Department wrote in a Tweet on Sunday.

The parents called authorities and handed over the drugs to officers, according to the department's Twitter post.

Police didn't disclose how the stuffed doll ended up at a thrift store or which store it was purchased at.

However, officials issued a warning to "inspect all opened and used items" before purchasing them.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approved to treat severe pain, and it is 50-100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids the primary driver behind the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report