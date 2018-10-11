Female Georgia model, 28, shot in neck before multi-vehicle crash, left brain dead, family says

An aspiring Georgia model is brain dead after she was shot in the neck while driving, causing a head-on collision with the car in front of her and leading to a multi-vehicle wreck Monday, her family said.

Kelsey Quayle, 28, was driving down Upper Riverdale Road in Clayton County at about 7 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking Quayle in the neck, FOX5 Atlanta reported. Quayle lost control of her car and crashed into another vehicle.

"We believe [the shooting] was the primary cause of her not being conscious, leaving the roadway into the length of traffic,” Clayton County Police Captain Scott Stubbs said.

At least three vehicles eventually became involved in the wreck.

Quayle was rushed to a hospital where doctors discovered the bullet was lodged in her neck, Quayle's family said. The projectile had severed her spinal cord at the base of the brain, causing catastrophic brain damage. On Wednesday, her family gathered at the hospital to discuss taking Quayle off life support, however, it wasn't clear if a decision had been reached.

"I just want to know who did this. It's ridiculous. She didn't deserve this,” Quayle’s sister, Kayleigh, told FOX5.

Police appealed to the public for help.

"Right now a theory would be road rage, or maybe just a cross-fire maybe," Kayleigh said. "But we just have so many unanswered questions."

Quayle, along with her boyfriend, had moved to Georgia a few months ago in pursuit of a modeling career, her family said. She was driving to work at a dentist’s office Monday morning when she was shot.

“Kelsey was an amazing person. She always could make anyone laugh. She's kind, loving, sweet and so caring towards others," Rachel Chotro, who identified herself as Quayle’s sister, wrote on a GoFundMe page intended to help defray the cost of the 28-year-old’s funeral. "She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend and girlfriend.”