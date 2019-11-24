Female bodybuilder, 82, fights home intruder: 'He picked the wrong house'

An 82-year-old female bodybuilder fought back against a man who broke into her home on Thursday night as she was getting ready for bed, using her daily workout regimen and various household items to overwhelm the intruder.

Willie Murphy, who attends the Maplewood YMCA in Rochester, N.Y., on a daily basis, was getting ready for bed around 11:00 p.m. when a man started banging on the door asking for an ambulance, while declaring "I'm sick, I'm sick."

Murphy called the police and wouldn't let him inside, which she says angered the man.

“I hear a loud noise,” she told WHAM-TV. “I’m thinking, what the heck was that? The young man is in my home. He broke the door.”

The award-winning bodybuilder told the outlet she hid under the cover of night -- picking up the nearest object -- as the thief crept through her home.

“I picked up the table, and I went to work on him,” said Murphy, who can deadlift 225 pounds. ‘The table broke.”

“And when he’s down,” she added, “I’m jumping on him.”

After the table drop, Murphy grabbed a nearby bottle of shampoo and went to town.

“I grabbed the shampoo,” she told WHAM-TV. “Guess what? He’s still on the ground. In his face, all of it, the whole thing.”

Shen then grabbed a nearby broom and swept the floor with the unknown suspect.

“I got the broom,” she said. “He’s pulling the broom. I’m hitting him with the broom.”

When officers arrived, Murphy says the first responders wanted to take selfies with her and she even received a hero's welcome when returning to her local YMCA.

“He picked the wrong house to break into,” she concluded.