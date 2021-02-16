Fellow Democrats blast Cuomo's explanation for nursing home data delay

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



NY Dem lawmakers 'trash' Cuomo's explanation for nursing home data delay: 'No one believes you'

New York State Democrats lashed out at Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday following a press conference in which he made a disputed claim about his administration’s handling of requests for data on COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes.

The governor sought to clarify his team’s actions at the press conference, telling reporters that the Department of Justice and state legislatures submitted requests for data at the same time last summer. Cuomo said his team opted to prioritize the federal inquiry and informed state lawmakers their request for data would be "paused" in the meantime.

"We gave precedence to the DOJ. We told the assembly that, we told the Senate that and that's what we did. We were also in the midst of managing a pandemic," Cuomo said at the press conference.



Cuomo said any disconnect between his office and state lawmakers was the result of a "breakdown in communication between the staff and members of the legislature." But several Democratic lawmakers, including New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos, denied that Cuomo’s office ever informed them of its decision.

"Trash. No one believes you," Ramos wrote on Twitter.



"At no point did the Administration notify the legislature about a DOJ investigation," she added. "People died and Cuomo lied then he had the gall to write a book." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- New York Gov. Cuomo admits nursing home data delay was a mistake, created 'void' for 'conspiracy theories'

- Woman starts advocacy group to fight Cuomo after her mom dies in NY nursing home from coronavirus

- NY lawmakers must begin impeachment proceedings, criminal investigation of Gov. Cuomo: Marc Molinaro

- Cuomo aide tells NY Democrats administration hid nursing home data to keep it from Trump DOJ: Report



Tucker Carlson: The great Texas climate catastrophe is heading your way

The Green New Deal has come, believe it or not, to the state of Texas. How's it working out so far?

Well, the good news is all that alternative energy seems to have had a remarkable effect on the climate. Sunday night, parts of Texas got the temperatures that we typically see in Alaska. In fact, they were the same as they were in Alaska. So global warming is no longer a pressing concern in Houston.

The bad news is, they don't have electricity. The windmills froze, so the power grid failed. Millions of Texans woke up Monday morning having to boil their water because with no electricity, it couldn't be purified.



The ironically named Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees the grid, had no solution to any of this. They simply told people to stop using so much power to keep warm. So in Houston, hundreds of shivering Texans headed to the convention center like refugees to keep from freezing to death. Some Texans almost certainly did freeze to death. Later this week, we'll likely learn just how many more were killed as they tried to keep warm with jury-rigged heaters and barbecues and car exhaust.



That happens every time when the power goes out; even advanced societies become primitive and dangerous, and people die. We've seen it happen repeatedly in California for years now, rolling blackouts in a purportedly First World state that is slipping steadily into chaos. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Texas electric grid operator says frozen wind turbines are hampering state's power output: report

- Deadly Texas winter storm leaves millions without power amid frigid temperatures

- Texas power grid hit by extreme storm

- Historic winter storm slams Texas with record cold, icy roads



Trump drives past jubilant supporters at impromptu rally in Florida

Former President Trump marked President’s Day by waving to a throng of supporters gathered near his south Florida home.

Supporters of the former president gathered in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, just a few miles west of Trump’s residence at the Mar-A-Lago resort.



As the former president’s motorcade rolled past the crowd, Trump waved to supporters from inside his vehicle.



The rally was reportedly organized to mark Presidents Day and to celebrate Trump’s acquittal Saturday in his Senate impeachment trial.

The former president was acquitted of one count of inciting the attack on the Capitol. Trump was impeached by the House on Jan. 13, with 10 Republicans joining all 222 Democrats in the chamber in voting to impeach, and 197 Republicans opposing. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Trump Jr. vows father will 'keep pushing that America First agenda' after impeachment acquittal

- Trump impeachment poll: 58% say he should have been convicted



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Second minor accuses Lincoln Project co-founder of sexual harassment, author says

- Comey email reveals FBI, DOJ made 'premeditated effort to dislodge' Trump from office: Gaetz

- Capitol Police Union delivers 'overwhelming vote' of no confidence

- Los Angeles County health inspector caught dancing after telling brewery to close: owner

- WaPo, CNN 'fact-checkers' silent as Harris falsely claims Biden 'starting from scratch' on vaccine rollout

- Larry King's widow Shawn King plans to contest star's will in court



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Parler announces it's back online with new hosting service

- Dollar hits the doldrums as recovery optimism thrives

- US Postal Service planning to increase rates, slow down first-class mail: report

- Biden minimum wage hike faces questions about his commitment to the plan



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday’s "Hannity," calling for new leadership in the U.S. Senate.



"This is a question the Republicans are going to have to ask themselves," Hannity said, "where was John Thune and Mitch McConnell fighting against the biggest abuse of power, corruption scandal in our history in Operation Crossfire Hurricane? They were missing in action. Where’s the sanctimonious Mitch McConnell, John Thune demanding that Congress and Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters – when is he going to give a speech on the Senate floor and hold those Democrats accountable for their incitement of insurrection and their insurrection-like language?"



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.